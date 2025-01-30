William L. James age 86 of Forest died Jan. 28, 2025 at Serenity Spring Senior Living at Arlington.

Visitation will be held from 5-8PM Fri. Jan. 31, 2025 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM Sat. Feb. 1, 2025 in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Rev. Douglas Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Hardin County Honor Guard. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

