Wilma A. Willeke, age 95, of Ada, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Vancrest of Ada.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 2, 2025 at St. John Lutheran Church, 5015 County Road 115, Dola, Ohio 45835 with Rev. Steven Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery, Dola.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 5015 County Road 115, Dola, Ohio 45835.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

