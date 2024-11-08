Zola Garnet Oliver, 87, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully at The Legacy in Findlay on November 7, 2024. She had resided there since April of this year.

A visitation will be held at Ada Full Gospel Church in Ada, Ohio on Monday, November 11, 2024 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. The burial will take place at the Dunkirk cemetery. Meal will follow burial at Ada Full Gospel Church. Services have been entrusted to CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ada Full Gospel Church in Garnet’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

