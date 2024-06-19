Zorina M. Swinehart, age 63, of Forest, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Services for Zorina M. Swinehart will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 22, at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home of Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Jackson Center Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Saturday, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, and or Angeline School & Industry, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

