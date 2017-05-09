Home Family Living Births Andrew Amos Battles

Andrew Amos Battles

Posted on May 9, 2017
0
0
8

Sara and Logan Battles of Sebastian, Fla., are parents of an 8-pound, 1-ounce, 20-inch boy, Andrew Amos, born at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Indian River Medical Center.

Grandparents are Richard and Madge Battles and Steven and Suzanne Green. Great-grandparents are Patricia Battles and the late James Battles, Lloyd Mabrey and the late Virginia Mabrey, Carole Green and the late Amos Green, Donald and Cookie Nicholoff, and the late Edward and Mary Preambo.

The infant is joined at home by a brother, Jack, age 2.

  • Laney Jane and Luciana Yvonne Bechtel

    Lindsey and Matt Bechtel are parents of twin girls, Laney Jane and Luciana Yvonne, born on…
    May 4, 2017
    32 second read

  • Jayce M. Boyles

    Amanda and Johnny Boyles of Kenton are parents of an 8-pound, 8-ounce, 21-inch boy, Jayce …
    April 19, 2017
    26 second read

  • Alva Sebastian LaVergne

    David LaVergne and Judith Teferes-Wang of Amherst, N.Y., are parents of an 8-pound, 3-ounc…
    April 7, 2017
    38 second read
Load More In Births
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply