Colton Wayne Beazley

Posted on August 24, 2017
Natasha and Trevor Beazley of Kenton are the parents of a 7-pound, 11-ounce, 20.5-inch boy, Colton Wayne, born at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Grandparents are Michael and Michele Ault, and David and Connie Beazley.

Great-grandparents are Dale and Jean Osborn, Doris Ault and the late Virden Ault, Milton and Irene Beazley, and the late Verle and Betty Osbun.

The infant is joined at home by a brother, Grady.

Editor’s Note: This announcement is being republished to correct the time of birth from a.m. to p.m.

