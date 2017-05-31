Home Family Living Births Declan Raleigh

Declan Raleigh

Posted on May 31, 2017
0
0
4

Justine and Garrett Oliver of Bellefontaine are parents of a 21-inch and 7-pound, 15 1/2-ounce boy, Declan Raleigh, born at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Memorial Hospital, Marysville.

Grandparents are Doug and Kristen Elton of Bellefontaine, and Steve and Kathy Oliver of Rushsylvania.

Great-grandparents are Janet Carson of Sacramento, Calif., Yvonne Elton of Clayton, Calif., Janet Elton of Brookings, Ore., and Raleigh and Phyllis Oliver of Bellefontaine.

  • Willow Eloise

    Tiffany and Jacob Long of Kenton are parents of a 9-pound, 5-ounce, 22-inch girl, Willow E…
    May 23, 2017
    40 second read

  • Andrew Amos Battles

    Sara and Logan Battles of Sebastian, Fla., are parents of an 8-pound, 1-ounce, 20-inch boy…
    May 9, 2017
    56 second read

  • Laney Jane and Luciana Yvonne Bechtel

    Lindsey and Matt Bechtel are parents of twin girls, Laney Jane and Luciana Yvonne, born on…
    May 4, 2017
    32 second read
Load More In Births
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply