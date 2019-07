Fireworks are slated to light up the sky over the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Thursday night in the annual Freedom Celebration display. Under the direction of lead pyrotechnician Mike Comstock with his 16-member crew, more than 1,200 shells will be fired skyward. There will be close to 400 in the main show ranging from 1 to 8 inches and 850 in the finale with shells from 2 to 8 inches. Weather permitting, the display is set to begin at 10 p.m.