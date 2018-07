At left, earning 2018 Tree Town Royalty Court honors following the festival parade on Friday evening were (from left) Lex Weber, prince, son of Ty and Emily Weber, with 500 tickets sold; Madison Breidenbach, princess, daughter of Ryan and Aarica Breidenbach, with 286 tickets sold; Trysten Mix, king, son of Rob and Kristi Mix, with 212 tickets sold; Rylee Conover, baby, daughter of Jordan Conover and Tylyn Headington, with 3,002 tickets sold; and Shelby Fadley, queen, daughter of Brent Fadley and Angie Fadley, with 700 tickets sold.