Stephanie and Damian Sheldon of Kenton are parents of a 7-pound, 4-ounce, 20-inch girl, Rori Jane, born at 10:23 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Grandparents are Alesia Martin, Jeff and Cheryl Sorgen and Tony and Danielle Sheldon.

Great-grandmother is Rose Sorgen.