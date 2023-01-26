Ohio Hi-Point cosmetology students celebrate milestone at Shear Ceremony

These Ohio Hi-Point cosmetology students earned their professional shears

BELLEFONTAINE – The cosmetology juniors at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recently completed Hair Cutting 101, reaching a milestone that puts them closer to achieving their cosmetology license.

After hours of practice, students demonstrated the proper knowledge and skill by completing six different haircuts and successfully passed two written tests.

To celebrate, the juniors received their own professional pair of shears during the annual Shear Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

Junior cosmetology instructor, Ginger Shellenberger, told the students and family members in attendance that, “we not only teach our students the skills they need to be in this line of work, but also the professional skills to be successful – like communication skills, kindness, and empathy. We are in the cosmetology business to not just make people look good, but to help make people feel good.”

The following students passed Haircutting 101 and successfully earned their professional shears: Kylie Aaron (Ridgemont), Madi Clark (Bellefontaine), Addison Daulton (Urbana), Stanzi Foster (Marysville), Kayla Green (Marysville), Rebecca Hoffman (Bellefontaine), Autumn Holcomb (Kenton), Shaylee Kipker (Bellefontaine), Gracie Klenke (Waynesfield-Goshen), Haylee Rutherford (Bellefontaine), Layci Salyer (Bellefontaine), Skylinia Salyer (Indian Lake), Kaz Saylor (Kenton), Svea Serrick (Marysville), Kelsey Shreve (Urbana), Lily Swank (Triad), Aly Swinehart (Marysville), Megan Woodruff (Mechanicsburg), Sydney Wright (Indian Lake), and Tiarah Turner (West Liberty-Salem).

The 664th Hair Force Salon at Ohio Hi-Point is open to the community Wednesday- Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for haircuts, colors, manicures, pedicures, and facials. To schedule an appointment, call 937-599-3010 ext. 1393.