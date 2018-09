The weather didn't cooperate at this year's Hardin County Fair. The week started off with sweltering heat and ended in a muddy mess. In the end, the band showcase was the only paid event that took place in the grandstands. Harness racing went on as scheduled but was admission-free. The tractor pull, demolition derby and Dylan Scott concert were canceled because of the rainy conditions for safety reasons, said Grandstand Committee Chairman Rob Wilson.