Home Local News Civic Agenda civic agenda

civic agenda

Posted on September 16, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District Board – 7:30 a.m. at Hardin County’s North Annex, 950 W. Kohler St., Kenton

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Governing Board – 6:30 p.m. at Discovery Center, 1973 Ohio 47 W, Bellefontaine

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., board of education office

BKP Ambulance District Board of Trustees – 6 p.m., board office

Ada-Liberty Joint Ambulance District Board – 5:30 p.m., ambulance board office

Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers

Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Southeastern Hardin Ambulance Board – 7 p.m., Hale Township hall

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers

Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities – 6 p.m., Simon Kenton School.

Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library Board of Trustees – 3:30 p.m., library conference room

Jackson Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

Ohio Hi-Point JVS Board – 7 p.m., Bellefontaine

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

Forest-Jackson Public Library Board of Trustees – 9 a.m., library meeting room

Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District – 7 p.m., Alger squad house

Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., conference room

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers

Riverdale Board of Education – 6 p.m., board meeting room in Central Office

Apollo Career Center Board – 7 p.m., Lima

Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall

Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309

Marion Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St.

McDonald Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall, 5302 Ohio 67, Kenton

Roundhead Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall

Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Board – 7:30 p.m., EMS building

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department

Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library

 


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Civic Agenda
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply