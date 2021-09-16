civic agenda Posted on September 16, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District Board – 7:30 a.m. at Hardin County’s North Annex, 950 W. Kohler St., Kenton Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Governing Board – 6:30 p.m. at Discovery Center, 1973 Ohio 47 W, Bellefontaine MONDAY, SEPT. 20 Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., board of education office BKP Ambulance District Board of Trustees – 6 p.m., board office Ada-Liberty Joint Ambulance District Board – 5:30 p.m., ambulance board office Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Southeastern Hardin Ambulance Board – 7 p.m., Hale Township hall TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities – 6 p.m., Simon Kenton School. Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library Board of Trustees – 3:30 p.m., library conference room Jackson Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22 Ohio Hi-Point JVS Board – 7 p.m., Bellefontaine THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 Forest-Jackson Public Library Board of Trustees – 9 a.m., library meeting room Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District – 7 p.m., Alger squad house Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., conference room MONDAY, SEPT. 27 Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers Riverdale Board of Education – 6 p.m., board meeting room in Central Office Apollo Career Center Board – 7 p.m., Lima Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309 Marion Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St. McDonald Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall, 5302 Ohio 67, Kenton Roundhead Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Board – 7:30 p.m., EMS building TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library Spread the Love - Share this Post!