civic agenda

MONDAY, AUG. 16
Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., board of education office
BKP Ambulance District Board of Trustees – 6 p.m., board office
Ada-Liberty Joint Ambulance District Board – 5:30 p.m., ambulance board office
Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers
Patterson council – 4:30 p.m., Forest-Jackson Public Library
Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall
Southeastern Hardin Ambulance Board – 7 p.m., Hale Township hall

TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers
Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library Board of Trustees – 3:30 p.m., library conference room
Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities – 6 p.m., Simon Kenton School
Jackson Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District Board – 1 p.m. at the Hardin County Fairgrounds shelter house, 14134 Fairground Road.
Ada Board of Education – 6 p.m., board of education office