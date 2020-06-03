County reports first two deaths linked to COVID-19

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By DAN ROBINSON

Times staff writer

The Kenton-Hardin Health Department announced Tuesday that Hardin County has reported its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

“On behalf of the health department and our response partners, we want to extend our deepest sympathies to the grieving families.” said Deputy Health Commissioner and Director of Nursing Cindy Keller. “The health department and our partners will continue to do all we can to help our community slow the spread of this virus. Every person, every family in Hardin County is important to us.”

The health department reports 60 cases of COVID-19 among Hardin County residents since the first lab confirmed case was reported April 1. Of that number, 28 individuals have recovered (released from isolation and no longer considered at increased risk for being infectious). There are 32 individuals currently considered actively ill and in isolation. Five of those individuals are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

While most individuals who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild or moderate illness, some individuals have experienced severe illness, according to a press release from the department. Individuals who are at highest risk for serious complications continues to be older adults and people of any age with underlying health conditions.

“To protect your loved ones, please stay home when you are sick,” the department advises. “Limit social interactions and public outings when possible. When you do go out, keep six feet between you and others. Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

“Cover coughs and sneezes with your sleeve, or into your elbow. Do not touch your face. Consider wearing a face mask when you are out in public. If you are at higher risk, take extra measures and precautions when going out.”