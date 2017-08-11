Farmers and Merchants Picnic slated Saturday in Ada

Editor’s Note: A story about the Ada Farmers and Merchants Picnic in Wednesday’s Times was incorrect. It was based on the schedule for last year’s event. There are no activities tonight. Below is a corrected version of the story.

–––––

The 104th edition of the Farmers and Merchants Picnic is set for Saturday at War Memorial Park in Ada.

The annual festival parade will step off at 9:30 a.m., traveling from West Lincoln to Main Street and to the park. At 10:30 a.m. on the main stage will be the flag raising and crowning of the Little Prince and Princess. That will be followed at 11 a.m. by a pedal tractor pull for kids, sponsored by the Ada Kiwanis Club.

An Ohio Western Horse Association show, featuring contest, halter and performance classes, will begin at 8 a.m.

The 2017 F&M Picnic Pull will run in two sessions – 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 8 a.m.

The festival will feature rides and games for kids, including ring toss operated by the Ada Rotary Club. The Ada swimming pool will be open, sponsored by the Ada Lions Club.

Other highlights will include chain saw carving, casino wheel, Bingo, a 4-H petting zoo and Bessie Bingo.

Free entertainment at or near the main stage will be featured from 1 to 6 p.m. Included will be singer Jeff Davis of Lima, followed by Elvis impersonator Richie Crouch. There will be a living soldier statue and face painting.

Food options at the picnic will include hamburgers, hot dogs and brats, chicken noodles, pulled pork, walking tacos, potato salad, homemade pies, ice cream and caramel apples.