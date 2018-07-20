Group to sing at Quickstep Posted on July 20, 2018 0 0 8 Anointed Hearts will be singing and preaching for five days next week at Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, 11890 Hardin Highway (Ohio 309), Maysville. It is 15 miles west of Kenton. Services will be at 7 p.m. on July 25-27, and at 6 p.m. on July 28-29. Everyone is welcome and for information call 937-599-4872. The pastor is Bill Prater.Submitted photo ALGER — Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God, located south of Alger, will have a Homecoming Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 29. The Anointed Hearts will be singing at the service, with Rev. Holly preaching.