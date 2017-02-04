I-75 ramp closing planned

FINDLAY — The Interstate 75 southbound ramp to U.S. 68/Ohio 15/Lima Avenue, Findlay, will be closed at 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday to allow for cleaning of the barrier wall.

Message boards will communicate the upcoming closure to motorists, according to a release from District I of the Ohio Department of Transportation in Lima.

In mid February, the entrance ramp from U.S. 68/Ohio 15/Lima Avenue to Interstate 75 southbound will be closed overnight, likely during the same hours, also for cleaning of the barrier wall. All work is weather dependent.

Work is being performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.