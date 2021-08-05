Kenton City Council sets two special sessions

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton City Council will meet in special session on Friday at 5 p.m. and again on Sunday at 7 p.m. to read legislation regarding an opioid settlement.

That will enable council to have the third and final reading on Monday at the regularly scheduled meeting which begins at 7 p.m.

The quick action is needed because council has until Friday, Aug. 13 to approve the legislation and possibly be in line for an allocation from the settlement.

Council will be unable to suspend its three-reading rule because it will be two members short for the meetings.

Also it was announced that council’s MOP (Management, Organization and Personnel) Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Friday prior to the special council session.