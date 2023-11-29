Kenton Elks honors October teens

October teens

Teenagers of the Month for October, as recognized by the Kenton Elks Lodge, are (from left, seated to standing) Josie Phillips and Brayden Hunsicker of Ada High School, Makenna Eibling and Sean Kuhlman of Hardin Northern, Kira Ray and Trenton Rogers of Kenton, Taylor Jo Hollinger and Jayda Dondrea of Ridgemont and Brenna Dyer and Alex Sanders of Upper Scioto Valley. A related story is on page five.

Times photo/Tim Thomas

The Kenton Elks recognized 10 Teenagers of the Month for October from five area high schools during a luncheon Tuesday at the lodge. They are:

Ada

Josie Phillips is a senior at Ada High School and the daughter of Brian Phillips and Tricia Rayl of Ada. After graduation she plans to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., to study American Sign Language and English Interpreting.

Her work experiences include part-time employee at Twisted Whisk Cafe as a barista and kitchen prep, from May to August, 2023; and part-time employee at Financial Matters, assistant and secretary, summer of 2022.

Josie’s community service includes working with the senior class on picking up trash in Ada and painting the poles of stop signs for the village of Ada. She serves as a group leader in Kids Church once every month at Lima First Church and volunteered at its Vacation Bible School. She also volunteered at the Ada Elementary Volleyball Camp and served as a referee and line judge for an elementary volleyball tournament.

Her school involvement has included volleyball (9-12) and a varsity letter winner her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She earned the Bulldog Award her junior year. She lettered in varsity track as a freshman and sophomore, worked on the yearbook staff (9-12) and was head journalist her sophomore and junior year. She was a member of the Varsity Singers show choir as a senior, a member of National Honor Society (11-12), Film Club (11-12), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (10-12) and Big Brother Big Sister program (11-12).

Outside of school, Josie has been a member of the youth group at Lima First Church for six years and as a senior was a queen contestant for the Harvest and Herb Festival.

Her leadership roles have included head journalist and co-editor of the yearbook, junior class officer and senior class secretary, and served on the Wellness Committee at Ada High School.

Brayden Hunsicker is the son of Jamie Hunsicker of Ada and a senior at Ada High School. After graduation he plans to attend Ohio Northern University to study mechanical engineering with a concentration in robotics.

His work experience includes working for Sodexo in the cafeteria at Ohio Northern University for one year.

Brayden’s community service has included volunteering at Lima First Church for Vacation Bible School in his ninth and 10th grade years. He has helped at Beatitudes his senior year by stocking clothes, organizing CDs, loaded a truck with clothes for children and unpacked boxes. He also volunteered to speak to the freshman class as a senior about ways to take advantage of their high school career.

His school involvement has included varsity soccer (9-12) and recipient of the Gold Scholar Award (9-11); track (9-10) and a Gold Scholar Award honoree both years; marching band (9-12) with a superior rating at state in 10th grade and an excellent rating in 11th grade; concert band (9-12) and OMEA solo superior rating (10-11), Ensemble with an excellent rating in grade 10 and a superior in grade 11, Pep Band (9-12), Varsity Singers (10-12), Academic Excellence awards and Outstanding in Spanish III (11), member of the National Honor Society (11-12), Film Club (11-12).

Outside of school, Brayden was involved in youth group and church camp at Lima First Church for four years and now attends Grace Gospel Church, Fine Arts Festival with superior and excellent awards, Reach Conference (2 years) and Indoor Soccer Club (4 years).

His leadership activities have included band section leader (low brass) as a senior and founder of the Dungeons and Dragons Club.

Hardin Northern

Makenna Eibling is the daughter of Craig and Erika Eibling of Kenton and a senior at Hardin Northern High School. After graduation she plans to attend Rhodes State College and major in dental hygiene.

Her work experience has included working at Land Tech Ag in Kenton from 2018 to the present, helping customers or around the business. She also established Makenna’s Babysitting (2017-present).

In the community, Makenna worked at the soup kitchen (2014-2022), the Bless the Backpack program (2020-present) to collect food items and distribute the backpacks to kids in need at HN; and Operation Christmas Child (2020-present) by donating items to children overseas; and a member of the Junior Fair Board (2022-present).

Her school involvement has included HN FFA (state degree recipient), HN Student Council (9,10), HN FCCLA (9-12), HN track (9-12) and letterwinner (9-11), HN volleyball (9-12) and letterwinner (11), HN basketball 9-12) and letterwinner (10,11), HN softball (9-12) and letterwinner (9-11), and HN musical (10).

Outside of school, Makenna has been a member of the Blanchard Pleasant Buckeyes 4-H club, serving as a reporter and historian/secretary. She received a state award in scrapbooking in 2018 and 2022, and served on the 4-H camp counselor team.

Her leadership roles have included 4-H officer and reporter, student council secretary, 4-H historian/secretary, FFA student advisor and FCCLA – Student Council – 2022, 2023.

Sean Kuhlman is a senior at Hardin Northern High School and the son of Scott and Shannon Kuhlman of Kenton. After graduation he plans on attending college to pursue a degree in education.

His work experience has included working at Dunkirk Dairy Dream in the summer of 2023, dog sitting for a neighbor as needed and baling hay (2021).

Sean’s community service has included helping with the little girls basketball program (2019-2021), HN Community Service Day (2021-2023) to help clean up around the community and school; stacked benches and recycled trash at the Hardin County Fairgrounds (2021-2023).

His school involvement has included History Brigade (10,11), student government (10-12) and vice president (12), FFA (10-12) an vice president (12), varsity football (9-12), letterwinner (10-12) and captain (12); varsity basketball (9-12), letterwinnr (10-12) and captain (11-12), National Honor Society (11,12), varsity golf (12) and letterwinner.

Outside of school, Sean has been a member of the Hardin County Junior Fair Board (12) and selected Hardin County Fair King.

His leadership roles have included 4-H president (2020), 4-H Recreational and Safety Leader (2018-19) and FFA vice president (2023-24).

Kenton

Kira Ray is the daughter of Kevin and Sandra Ray of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. After graduation she plans to attend a four-year university to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Her work experiences include being a paid farm hand at Funkhouser Farms during the summers of 2022 and 2023.

In the community, Kira has painted fences at the Kenton dog park, tying no-sew blankets to give to residents of local nursing homes, assembled lunches to give to farmers during harvest season, rung the bell for the Salvation Army, helped serve ice cream at the Kenton Rotary Club’s stand at the county fair, donated socks to Helping Hands, helped set up and serve a Veterans Day Breakfast, made Christmas cards for nursing home residents and helped set up displays at Lake of Lights.

Her school activities include cross country, track and field, basketball, indoor track, FFA, Business Professionals of America, KHS Ambassadors and Leadership Team, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and four-year academic award winner.

Outside of school, Kira is a 12-year member of 4-H/Cloverbuds, was the 2023 Hardin County Horse Queen and a three-year member of the Junior Fair Board.

Her leadership roles include Kenton-OHP FFA treasurer and current president, vice president Class of 2024 and Hardin County Junior Fair Board executive council member, chair of both the dog and goat committees.

Trenton Rogers is a senior at Kenton High School and the son of Jennifer and Ed Rogers of Kenton. After graduation he plans to attend a four-year university and major in either engineering or the aviation field.

His work experiences include working the summer of 2022 at the Kenton Veterans Memorial Golf Course and helping at his uncle’s farm.

Trenton said much of his community service has been through the FFA program. Some of the activities include collecting recycling at the fairgrounds, working the Ag Day activities, Adopt-a-Family for Christmas shopping, helping at Lake of Lights and at Veterans Day celebrations.

His school involvement has included being a FFA member for all four years and the Ag Business leader this year, serving as a guidance office aide all four years at KHS, a member of the National Honor Society and an academic award recipient for three years.

Outside of school, Trenton has been a member of the Kenton Church of the Nazarene for 12 years and has done much volunteer work there. He also volunteers at the Kenton Armory.

His leadership roles include serving on the student leadership team to confer with other schools about leadership activities offered to students. He is president of the senior class. Trenton also was asked to attend meetings and give input on the design for the new middle and high school. He joined the mentoring team to mentor at-risk elementary students.

Ridgemont

Jayda Dondrea is the daughter of Mckenzie Queen and Adam Queen of Rushsylvania and a senior at Ridgemont High School. After graduation she plans to become a physical therapist assistant and an undecided college.

Her work experience has included the Belly Acre in food service (May-September 2022), Taco Bell in food service (September-December 2022) and the Plaza Inn in food service and busser (February 2022-present).

Jayda’s community service has included cleaning up the community park (2017), working concession stand at Father-Daughter Dance (March 2022) and planting flowers and plants at the community park (May 2022).

Her school involvement has included basketball (9-12) and MVP (11), NWCC honorable mention (11), academic all-conference (10,11); softball (9-12), most RBIs (11), NWCC honorable mention (10,11), academic all-conference (10,11); volleyball (9-12) and academic all-conference (10,11); National Honor Society member (11) and president (12), and homecoming court (12).

He non-school involvement includes three years performing community service.

Jayda’s leadership roles include National Honor Society president, basketball captain and volleyball captain.

Taylor Jo Hollinger is the daughter of Tracy Hollinger and John Hollinger of Kenton and a senior at Ridgemont High School. Her future plans are to attend dental hygiene school at Rhodes State University, obtain her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State and maybe attend dental school at OSU.

Her work experience includes Robinson Brothers Horse Barn from August 2018 to the present and Diamond M Veterinary Clinic from January 2022 to the present.

Taylor Jo’s school involvement includes National Honor Society (11,12) and FFA (9,10).

Upper Scioto Valley

Brenna Dyer is a senior at Upper Scioto Valley High School and the daughter of Matthew and Melanie Dyer of Alger. She plans to attend either the University of Cincinnati or the University of Akron to earn a bachelor of science in nursing.

Her community service includes the local honors society and planning graduation and other community activities. She was a member of the Hardin County Junior Fair Board for three years to help run the fair, a member of the FFA for three years to host events for the community and a member of the student council to plan school/community events for four years.

Brenna’s school activities include marching band, show choir, drama club and track and field (all 9-12), FFA (10-12), yearbook (12), local honors society (11-12), student council (9-12), quiz bowl (11).

Her non-school involvement included Junior Fair Board for three years, Noteworthy Community Choir for six years, All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir for eight years, church choir for eight years and FFA state choir for a year.

Brenna’s leadership roles included FFA report and president, show choir president two years, yearbook editor one year, marching band leadership team/uniform captain four years, junior fair board committee chairman two years.

Alex Sanders is the son of Jamie and Travis Sanders of Belle Center and a senior at Upper Scioto Valley High School. After graduation he would like to play college football and get a four-year degree in business analytics.

He has worked a few summer jobs, including paving and concrete work for Top Choice (2023). He also has worked past summers doing landscaping and mowing lawns (2021-2022).

Alex has worked on many community service events. As a member of the local honor society, he performs 20 hours of community service a year. He has helped carve pumpkins for a pumpkin show and helped set up the school’s mini Relay for Life. He has helped with USV’s annual Veterans Day breakfast and ceremony, and he has assisted at the annual trunk or treat in the school parking lot.

His school involvement has included varsity football, varsity basketball, varsity baseball (all 9-12), OHP FFA Chapter (10, 12), OHP BPA Chapter (9-12), Local Honor Society (11,12), Student Council (9-12) and Big Brothers Big Sisters (10,11).

In non-school activities, he was involved in Wake up the World Ministries for one year.

Alex said his leadership roles have included class president for all four years of high school, and captain of his football, baseball and basketball teams.