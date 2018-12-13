Missing Logan Co. teen believed to be in Kenton

Missing Logan Co. teen believed to be in Kenton

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said a missing teen from East Liberty is believed to be in Kenton.

Tanner Walls, 17, of 3057 Ohio 292, East Liberty, left his residence earlier this week. His mother, Tiffany Walls, 42, discovered him missing Sunday 6 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. She last saw him at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Tiffany contacted deputies Sunday around 3 p.m.

Tanner is 6’2”, weights 120 pounds and has short brown hair, blue eyes, and a “Gucci” tattoo on his right middle finger.

A family member received a screenshot of Tanner stating, “I’ll be back eventually … either way I’m going to jail but I can promise it ain’t going to Christmas/New Year’s.”

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-592-5731.