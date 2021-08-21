municipal court news

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Unless otherwise indicated, all cases were heard by Judge Greg A. Grimslid.

TRAFFIC

In addition to the fines levied against defendants who are found guilty, $39 in state costs, $30 in court costs, $6 for court special projects and $5 for the court computerization fund will be assessed, a total of $80.

John Richard Hollinger, 433 King St., Kenton – speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35.

Tyler D. Harris, Fort Wayne, Ind. – speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $25.

Jennette Duncan, Columbus – speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $25.

Cory Thomas Crabtree, 821 E. Franklin St., Apt. A, Kenton – speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $25.

Nicholas Perry, 2515 TR 35, Ada – speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $65.

Mari R. Cramer, Rushsylvania – speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $25.

Fined $25 for speeding 49 mph in a 35 mph zone were: Dana Bryce Rickle, Arlington and Holly Layman Cannode, 8216 CR 175, Kenton.

Cheyanne Taylor Boose, 612 Chestnut St., B3, Forest – speeding 31 mph in a 15 mph zone, fined $25.

Fined $35 for seat belt violations were: John C. Davis of Lima and Anthony Fuqua, 440 Halvey St., Kenton. Fuqua also was found guilty of a child restraint violation and fined $35.

David Kohli, Marion – stop sign violation, fined $35 and OVI amended to reckless operation, fined $250, sentenced to 15 days in jail with 15 days suspended, placed on probation for six months.

Cade McKinley, 14799 TR 265, Kenton – OVI, fined $400; sentenced to 15 days in jail with 12 days suspended. Defendant is to successfully complete an alcohol assessment program, after which he will be given jail credit of three days. His operator’s license is suspended for one year and he is placed on probation for one year.

Damien L. Ackerman, 211 S. Patterson St., Forest – display of registration or plates, fined $75.

Gary Hatcher, 530 W. Lima St., Kenton – illegal license plates, fined $150 and no operator’s license, fined $150.

Shawn M. Tackett, 320 Smith St., Forest – fictitious plates, fined $35.

CRIMINAL

Roy H. Marcum, W. Portsmouth – defacing firearms, fined $225; sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and three days given for time served and probation for one year. Defendant is to not possess firearms.

Karen Dawn Alphin, 746 N. Main St., Lot 29, Ada – resisting arrest, fined $200, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended and three days credit for time served, placed on probation for one year, defendant is to have no contact with victim; domestic violence, fined $225, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended and three days credit for time served..

Enoch Hicks, 122 Mill St., Kenton – dog at large, fined $35.

Jasmine T. Grose, 207 Turner Ave., Ada – disorderly conduct, fined $50.

Nathan Frankel, 235 E. Eliza St., Kenton – domestic violence, amended to persistent disorderly conduct, fined $150; sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended, placed on probation for six months.

Ralph Eugene Watkins, 2329 CR 90, Alger – obstructing, fined $200, sentenced to five days in jail with four days suspended and credit given for one day served, placed on probation for six months. Defendant to complete an anger management program.

Linda J. Hartman, Jenera – theft, fined $225, sentenced to five days in jail with four days suspended, to perform 16 hours of community service in lieu of one days in jail; placed on probation for six months. Defendant is not to enter Walmart for six months.

Shadd Shaffer, Belle Center – aggravated menacing amended to persistent disorderly conduct, fined $150; sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and one day credit for time served, placed on probation for six months and defendant ordered to obtain a conceal carry weapon license or attend gun safety course.

Amanda Burton, 12905 CR 215, Forest – theft, fined $225, sentenced to five days in jail with three days suspended and two days credit for time served, placed on probation for one year. Defendant is not to enter Country Hearth Inn.

Amanda Burton, 12905 CR 215, Forest – two charges of cruelty to animals, sentenced to three days in jail for each charge and fined $225.

CIVIL

American Express National Bank vs. James Rainsburg, aka James G. Rainsburg – judgment for plaintiff in the amount of $11,217.18.

Gwen Huffman vs. David Tackett and Laura Self – judgment for plaintiff in the amount of $1,275.74.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Nobil Lama – judgment for plaintiff in the amount of $11,744.10.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Ashley Newman – judgment for plaintiff in the amount of $2,736.40.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jessica Foreman – judgment for plaintiff in the amount of $2,004.41.