Nominate farm families

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting nominations to honor Ohio farm families who are leaders in conservation for the 2018 Conservation Farm Family Awards.

Five area finalists will be selected from across the state and will be recognized at the annual Farm Science Review in September.

They will also receive a $400 award, courtesy of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, and be featured in the Ohio Farmer Magazine.

Individual farmers, partnerships or family farm corporations are eligible for nomination, provided a substantial portion of their income is derived from farming.

The judging is based on the nominee’s use of new and traditional conservation techniques, comprehensive management, individual initiative in applying conservation measures and the nominee’s willingness to share conservation information, experiences and philosophy with others.

Nomination forms can be obtained from local county soil and water conservation districts or by visiting ODA’s website at www.agri.ohio.gov.

The forms can be submitted by email to dswc@agri.ohio.gov or by mail to Conservation Farm Family Award, c/o Ohio Department of Agriculture 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43608.

The forms must be postmarked by Friday, May 25.

The awards program is sponsored by the ODA Division of Soil and Water Conservation, Ohio Farmer magazine, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.