Police reports

Kenton police

A suspicious person was reported at 611 E. Carrol St.

A tree on Jacob Parrott Boulevard was damaged in a hit-skip crash.

A fireworks complaint was reported at the Burger King parking lot.

Threats were reported at 655 East St., Apt. 29.

Two suspicious males were reported near Porterhouse West on Lima Street.

Hardin sheriff

Non-injury accidents were reported at 19404 CR 144, Kenton and 3663 TR 144, Kenton.

Suspicious persons were reported at 100 Franklin St., Kenton.

Vandalism was reported at 302 Johnson St., Ada; 1003 Columbus St., Kenton and 711 Lima St., Kenton.

A burglary was reported at 330 Main St., Ada.

A domestic dispute was reported at 5388 Ohio 701, Ada.