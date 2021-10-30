reader editorial – Ada Public Library a valuable resource

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















To the editor:

When our family moved to Ada over 6 years ago, the Ada Public Library (APL) was one of our first stops. Why? Simply put – it’s a place where ALL are welcome, a hub of activity, and a community resource for things that you need to know.

I have never experienced a library quite like Ada’s. It is exceptional! We were able to meet other families and establish new relationships. Besides meeting new people, we were able to take advantage of the free lending capabilities that the library has on offer. There are so many books, magazines, video games, audio books and movies to check out or loan from other libraries.

We were also able to get connected with Summer Reading and other fun activities like story times, board game days and even baking competitions!

The APL has since become a part of our family and will hopefully become a part of yours too. This is why maintaining our library levy is so important! Without the levy, programs and activities will need to be cut and library families will suffer. The APL is a valuable resource and asset to this community. A Yes! for the APL levy will keep the future of this library strong.

Erin Chrissobolis

Ada