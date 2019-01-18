Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing rural Kenton man Posted on January 18, 2019 0 Lucas FallonLucas FallonLucas Fallon's truck The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of missing Lucas P. Fallon from rural Kenton. Fallon was last heard from at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 and no contact has been made or received by him since that time. He did not show up for a scheduled shift at a local business, which is very abnormal for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Fallon is possibly driving a 1999 Black Chevy S-10 pick-up truck with a possible license plate of HGF8246. He is approximately 5’9” tall, weight of approximately 180 pounds, a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. If anyone knows where Fallon and/or the vehicle are located, they are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the sheriff’s office at 419-673-1268.