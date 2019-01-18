Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing rural Kenton man

Lucas Fallon

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of missing Lucas P. Fallon from rural Kenton.

Fallon was last heard from at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 and no contact has been made or received by him since that time. He did not show up for a scheduled shift at a local business, which is very abnormal for him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fallon is possibly driving a 1999 Black Chevy S-10 pick-up truck with a possible license plate of HGF8246.

He is approximately 5’9” tall, weight of approximately 180 pounds, a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone knows where Fallon and/or the vehicle are located, they are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the sheriff’s office at 419-673-1268.