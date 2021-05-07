Teachers of the Year Posted on May 7, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Teachers of the Year The Quest Federal Credit Union announced the 2021 Hardin County Teachers of the Year during a luncheon Friday at Viva Maria’s Italian Restaurant in Ada. This year’s winners are (from left, front) Ada’s Barth Montel, Hardin Community School’s Anita Shoemaker; Hardin Northern’s Gail Hoffman; (back) Kenton’s Jamie Bartlett, Riverdale’s Carrine Boes, Simon Kenton’s Kathy Brown and Upper Scioto Valley’s Connie Simmons. Not pictured is Ridgemont’s Tobin O’Reiley. This is the second year for the program. Teachers were nominated for the award by current and former students, parents and co-workers. Winners were selected by a committee of educators at the credit union. Times photo/Dan Robinson Spread the Love - Share this Post!