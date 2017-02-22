Home Obituaries A. Dean Reed

Posted on February 22, 2017
age 90, Kenton

Funeral services for A. Dean Reed will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Rev. Scott Johnson. Burial with military rites will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

He died at 9:57 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at his residence.

