Arden Shaw Posted on February 2, 2021

Age, 81Forest Graveside services for Arden Shaw will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Jackson Center Cemetery, Wyandot County. The family suggests casual farm attire for this event as well as following Covid guidelines. Friends may call 2-3 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. He died at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.