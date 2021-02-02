Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Forest

Graveside services for Arden Shaw will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Jackson Center Cemetery, Wyandot County. The family suggests casual farm attire for this event as well as following Covid guidelines.

Friends may call 2-3 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

He died at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

