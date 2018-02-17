Betty Jane Reinemeyer Posted on February 17, 2018 0 0 50 Betty Reinemeyerage 65, Dayton Betty Jane Reinemeyer, 65, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, January 26, 2018, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Parish Foundation. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription