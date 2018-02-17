Betty Jane Reinemeyer, 65, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, January 26, 2018, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Parish Foundation.

