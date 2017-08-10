1929-2017

Betty Jo Bywaters, 87, of Columbus, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at home and is with Jesus now.

Family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd. where a funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Church, 5600 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229.

Online condolences may be made to www.schoedinger.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!