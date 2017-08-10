Home Obituaries Betty Jo Bywaters

Betty Jo Bywaters

Posted on August 10, 2017
1929-2017

Betty Jo Bywaters, 87, of Columbus, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at home and is with Jesus now.

Family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd. where a funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Church, 5600 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229.

Online condolences may be made to www.schoedinger.com

