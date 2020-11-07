Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Kenton

A funeral service for Billie Newland will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Wayne Vaughn. Burial with military rites will follow at Wolfcreek Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

He passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not by Choice or the Mary Lou Johnson Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

