Brenda Louise Mendenhall Rogan

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Bellefontaine

Brenda’s light began June 27, 1941 and dimmed November 23, 2020.

Due to Brenda’s sense of privacy, the family will continue to honor her wishes and will hold a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brenda Rogan GoFundMe.com.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!