Age, 84

Upper Sandusky

Carolyn I. Walton age 84 of Upper Sandusky, passed at Wyandot Memorial Hospital on January 28, 2021.

A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Jim Stauffer and Pastor Ken Wessler officiating. Funeral service will be available for viewing on Bringman Clark Facebook page. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home will be open between 4-6pm on Monday February 1, 2021 for guests to pay respects and viewing. Family will not be present at this event due to COVID precautions.

Memorial contributions maybe made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com.

