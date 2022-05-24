Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Charles Leroy Mouser, 87 of Ada, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Greg Stevens. Burial will be in Wolfcreek Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday.

He died on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada.

Memorial donations in Charles’ honor may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

