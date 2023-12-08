Home Obituaries Connie D. Smith

Connie D. Smith

Posted on December 8, 2023
0

Connie D. Smith, 84 of Columbus and formerly of Kenton, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.  The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm Friday until the time of service.  Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Connie to www.pdhc.org. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Ronald Lee Mouser

    Ronald Lee Mouser …
    December 6, 2023
    1 min read

  • Tamra M. Sheets 

    Tamra M. Sheets  …
    December 6, 2023
    1 min read

  • Jess W. Hipsher

    Dunkirk – Graveside services for Jess W. Hipsher, 96 will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursd…
    December 5, 2023
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply