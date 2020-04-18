Constance F. “Connie” Kindle Posted on April 18, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 79Ada Private family services for Constance F. “Connie” Kindle, due to COVID-19 restrictions, are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Don Ayers. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery, Dola. She died at 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church of Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!