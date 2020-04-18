Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Ada

Private family services for Constance F. “Connie” Kindle, due to COVID-19 restrictions, are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Don Ayers. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery, Dola.

She died at 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

