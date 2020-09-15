Home Obituaries Daniel E. Smith

Daniel E. Smith

Posted on September 15, 2020
0
Age, 67
Mount Victory

Graveside services with military rites for Daniel E. Smith will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Wolfcreek Cemetery.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Mount Victory.

He died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the OSU Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

