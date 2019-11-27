Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

Bluffton

formerly of Ada

Services for Dennis M. Casper will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Courtnie Morton. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

He died at 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born on July 20, 1944 in Kenton to the late Alva E. and Elwanda J. (Candler) Casper. On Feb. 10, 2017 he married JoAnna Keller and she survives in Bluffton.

Also surviving are two sons, Nick (Kristin) Casper of Hilliard and Joshua Casper of Dublin; two daughters, Christine (John) Cristler of Marion and Alicia Hill of Marion; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Marsha (Robert) Stull of Ada and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dennis was employed for several years at Ex-Cello Corp. in Lima. He then worked as a machine operator at Rockwell International in Kenton, where he retired after 30 years.

Dennis was a 1962 graduate of Ada High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam.

He collected die cast classic cars. Dennis loved cruising around in his fancy blue golf cart and loved his Dodge Dakota and Ram trucks.

He also loved spending time with his dogs.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W 10th Ave. – 7th Floor Columbus, OH 43210.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.