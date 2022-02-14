Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Dwight E. “Mayor” Ramge, 80, of Mount Victory, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the funeral home.

Dwight passed away on February 11, 2022 at Marion General Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on January 17, 1942 in Kenton to the late Edwin C. and Lenore (Copp) Ramge. On February 9, 1963 he married Pauline Wallace and she survives in Mt. Victory.

Also surviving are 3 children; Brent (Chris) Ramge, Stacia (Gary) Evans, Rebecca (Ron) Ramge, 5 grandchildren; Adam (Lindsay) Ramge, Evan Ramge, Collin Ramge, Kade Ramge, Benjamin Ramge Turner, 2 step-grandchildren; Ashley Castle, Jenna Hackney, and 3 great-grandchildren; Blakelee Ramge, Kaleb Love and Noah Ramge.

He was preceded in death by his brother; Burke (Nancy) Ramge.

Dwight was a 1960 graduate of Mt. Victory High School where he played basketball. He also attended Marion Tech where he received his Associates Degree in Real Estate.

He was employed for Whirlpool in Marion for 38 years before retiring, while also owning and operating the Ramge’s Belly Acre in Mt. Victory for 33 years.

Dwight was extremely involved in the community, serving as Mayor of Mt. Victory for 12 years. He was a volunteer firefighter and a member of the Kenton Elks Lodge. Dwight also served on the Democratic party, the Roosters Club and helped develop the Mt. Victory Baseball program.

In his free time, Dwight enjoyed making stained glass windows and lamps, sketching and water coloring.

He was an avid golfer who played in the Elks League and also enjoyed helping the youth learn golf to play.

Memorial donations in Dwight’s honor may be made to the Kenton Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course for the youth program or to the Donors choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh. net.

