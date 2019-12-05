Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 97

Kenton

Services for Ella Betty Jane (Smith) Bondi will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Kenton by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church on Monday.

She died at 9:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1922 in Jackson, Mich., to the late Harry Curtis and Anna Marie (Williams) Smith. On Sept. 8, 1945 she married Frank Joseph Bondi and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2007.

Surviving are two daughters, Carol (Bill) Bostelman of Kenton and Susan (Richard) Schilling of Loveland; a son-in-law, Dave Brutzer of Forest; a brother, Bill (Mary) Smith of Findlay; seven grandchildren, Jill (Dwight) Treen of Bainbridge, Ind., Jay (Kelli) Bostelman of Kenton, Jared (Samantha) Bostelman of Fishers, Ind., Ryan (Sarah) Schilling of Cincinnati, Jessica (Eric) Toy of Mason, Lacha (Brent) Noward of Medina and Ashley (Beau) Carmon of Port Clinton; and 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Brutzer and a brother, Harry Curtis Jr.

Betty was a member of the Women’s Missionary Society, the First Baptist Church, Gideons International, the Jerusalem Prayer Team and a life member of the American Legion.

She enjoyed gardening and was also a member of the Kenton Garden Club. When the children were young she was a member of the Delta CCL.

She worked as a nurse at Hardin Memorial Hospital for 28 years and in 1997 she was the Hardin Hospice Care Employee of the Year.

Her true passion was her family.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kenton or Universal Hospice of Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.