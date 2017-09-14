Home Obituaries Elsie Barker

Elsie Barker

Posted on September 14, 2017
age 90, Kenton

Services for Elsie Barker will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

She died at 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Kenton.

