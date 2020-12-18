Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Wharton

formerly of Mt. Blanchard

Services for Florence L. “Dolly” Essinger will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor James Williams. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

She died at 12:02 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be given to Cancer Patient Services and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!