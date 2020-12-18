Florence L. “Dolly” Essinger Posted on December 18, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 87Whartonformerly of Mt. Blanchard Services for Florence L. “Dolly” Essinger will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor James Williams. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. She died at 12:02 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. Memorials may be given to Cancer Patient Services and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!