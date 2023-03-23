Grace Koch (nee Buehrer) 92, was called to her heavenly home on March 18, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Grace’s birthday, May 27 at Strongsville United Church of Christ in Strongsville, OH. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 with a service at 11:30 followed by a luncheon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.jardinefh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!