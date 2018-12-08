Home Obituaries Helen A. Williams

Helen A. Williams

Posted on December 8, 2018
0

age 80, Kenton

There will be no services for Helen A. Williams. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Linda Diane Cook

    Age, 48 Findlay Services for Linda Diane Cook will begin at noon Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at …
    December 7, 2018
    1 min read

  • Russell K. Shepherd

    Age, 66 Bellefontaine Arrangements for Russell K. Shepherd are pending with the Eichholtz …
    December 7, 2018
    21 second read

  • Helen A. Williams

    Age, 80 Kenton Arrangements for Helen A. Williams are pending at the Price-McElroy Funeral…
    December 7, 2018
    19 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply