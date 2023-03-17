Helen Louise Spradlin (McDaniel), age 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Leesburg, FL on on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at the Alger First United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 am.

Her cremains will be laid to rest at Preston Cemetery beside her husband Gerald “Gabby” McDaniel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donors choice.

