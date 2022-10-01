James L. Baker, 89, of Wharton passed away on Friday, September 23rd. He was born May 2, 1933, in Kenton, the son of Tracy and Olive (Brashares) Baker.

A private graveside service was held on September 29th at the Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton with Pastor Doug Pummel officiating a beautiful service. Arrangements were handled by Clark Shields Funeral Home. James received military honors for his service to our country.

Memorial contributions may be made to any local humane society/animal shelter or any veteran’s association.

