Jean Musko Posted on March 29, 2024

Jean Musko, 72, of Kenton, OH formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hardin Hills Care Center, Kenton, OH.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.