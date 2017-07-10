Services for Judy Wells will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 11:28 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

