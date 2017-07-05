Home Obituaries Kathryn Elizabeth Ball

Kathryn Elizabeth Ball

Posted on July 5, 2017
age 81, Kenton

A memorial graveside service for Kathryn Elizabeth Ball will be held at a later date at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

